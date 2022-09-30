FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne announced road closures that will take place Saturday morning and afternoon as part of the 15th annual Fort4Fitness.

Each of these roads will close around 5:30 a.m. and will reopen as soon as the last runner passes through the area.

The city says all streets impacted by the event should be open by 1:00 p.m.

Here are the roads that will be closed for Fort4Fitness:

  • Calhoun Street from Douglas Avenue to Tillman Road
  • Brackenridge Street, Douglas Avenue and Baker Street from Calhoun Street to Fairfield Avenue
  • Harrison Street from Douglas Avenue to Williams Street
  • Tillman Road from Calhoun Street to Fairfield Avenue
  • Old Mill Road from Rudisill Boulevard to Old Farm Circle
  • Old Farm Circle from Old Mill Road to S. Wayne Avenue
  • S. Wayne Avenue from Old Farm Circle to Beechwood Circle
  • Hoagland Avenue from Pontiac Street to Bass Street
  • Rudisill Boulevard from Indiana Avenue to Fairfield Avenue
  • Oakdale Drive from S. Wayne Avenue to Indiana Avenue
  • Indiana Avenue from Oakdale Drive to Kinniard Avenue
  • Fairfield Avenue from Taylor Street to Baker Street
  • Oakdale Drive from Calhoun Street to Hoagland Avenue
  • Pettit Avenue from Stratford Road to S. Wayne Avenue

Fort4Fitness’s website also has a map of the event’s races.