FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne announced road closures that will take place Saturday morning and afternoon as part of the 15th annual Fort4Fitness.
Each of these roads will close around 5:30 a.m. and will reopen as soon as the last runner passes through the area.
The city says all streets impacted by the event should be open by 1:00 p.m.
Here are the roads that will be closed for Fort4Fitness:
- Calhoun Street from Douglas Avenue to Tillman Road
- Brackenridge Street, Douglas Avenue and Baker Street from Calhoun Street to Fairfield Avenue
- Harrison Street from Douglas Avenue to Williams Street
- Tillman Road from Calhoun Street to Fairfield Avenue
- Old Mill Road from Rudisill Boulevard to Old Farm Circle
- Old Farm Circle from Old Mill Road to S. Wayne Avenue
- S. Wayne Avenue from Old Farm Circle to Beechwood Circle
- Hoagland Avenue from Pontiac Street to Bass Street
- Rudisill Boulevard from Indiana Avenue to Fairfield Avenue
- Oakdale Drive from S. Wayne Avenue to Indiana Avenue
- Indiana Avenue from Oakdale Drive to Kinniard Avenue
- Fairfield Avenue from Taylor Street to Baker Street
- Oakdale Drive from Calhoun Street to Hoagland Avenue
- Pettit Avenue from Stratford Road to S. Wayne Avenue
Fort4Fitness’s website also has a map of the event’s races.