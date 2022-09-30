FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne announced road closures that will take place Saturday morning and afternoon as part of the 15th annual Fort4Fitness.

Each of these roads will close around 5:30 a.m. and will reopen as soon as the last runner passes through the area.

The city says all streets impacted by the event should be open by 1:00 p.m.

Here are the roads that will be closed for Fort4Fitness:

Calhoun Street from Douglas Avenue to Tillman Road

Brackenridge Street, Douglas Avenue and Baker Street from Calhoun Street to Fairfield Avenue

Harrison Street from Douglas Avenue to Williams Street

Tillman Road from Calhoun Street to Fairfield Avenue

Old Mill Road from Rudisill Boulevard to Old Farm Circle

Old Farm Circle from Old Mill Road to S. Wayne Avenue

S. Wayne Avenue from Old Farm Circle to Beechwood Circle

Hoagland Avenue from Pontiac Street to Bass Street

Rudisill Boulevard from Indiana Avenue to Fairfield Avenue

Oakdale Drive from S. Wayne Avenue to Indiana Avenue

Indiana Avenue from Oakdale Drive to Kinniard Avenue

Fairfield Avenue from Taylor Street to Baker Street

Oakdale Drive from Calhoun Street to Hoagland Avenue

Pettit Avenue from Stratford Road to S. Wayne Avenue

Fort4Fitness’s website also has a map of the event’s races.