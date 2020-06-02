Fort Wayne announces plan to prevent evictions and homelessness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has announced in a press release that the City of Fort Wayne is currently in its second phase of the coronavirus relief efforts for the city.

Fort Wayne is working with Indiana Legal Services, Volunteer Lawyer Programs and Brightpoint to help prevent evictions and ensure that local residents have a roof over their heads.

The City’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services is investing $150,000 to create a Tenant Assistance Legal Clinic. It is also giving $200,000 to a financial assistance fund that will help low-income residents with rent, mortgage and utility payments. These funds came from the one-time allocation provided by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.

“We know the sharp increase in unemployment is forcing residents to make tough choices, such as whether to buy food or pay the rent,” said Mayor Henry. “Our priority is to prevent as many evictions and foreclosures as possible so residents have time to get back on their feet financially.”

“Governor Holcomb’s moratorium on evictions, foreclosures and utility shutoffs will end July 1, and at that time we are expecting a substantial increase in eviction and foreclosure filings,” said Kelly Lundberg, director of the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services. “We are grateful that Indiana Legal Services, Volunteer Lawyer Program and Brightpoint have put together a strong program for helping some of our most vulnerable residents stay in their homes.”

The Tenant Assistance Legal Clinic will be operated by the local Indiana Legal Services office located at 919 S. Harrison St. Suite 200. Low-income residence facing possible eviction should call 260-424-9155 to be accepted into the program.

If eligible, clients will then be referred to either a volunteer attorney with the Volunteer Lawyer Program or an attorney with Indiana Legal Services who will provide legal advice and attempt to resolve the dispute outside of a court. When necessary, an attorney will represent clients during eviction proceedings with the Allen Superior Court.

Indiana Legal Services staff, Brightpoint staff and local township trustee offices will work closely together to help prevent evictions and homelessness.

Brightpoint will provide help with rent, mortgage and utility payments to low-income residents. If residents are in need of help, please call Brightpoint at 260-423-3546, etc. 567.

To find the list of trustee offices in Allen County and their phone numbers, residents should visit http://allencounty.us/government/community/allen-county-township-trustees.

Additional resources to help prevent foreclosure and eviction can be found here: www.cityoffortwayne.org/evictions.