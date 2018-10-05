Fort Wayne animal shelter plans remodel of medical area Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved FILE: Animal Care and Control [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control will remodel its medical and triage area, a nearly $300,000 project.

The shelter announced Friday plans to add a surgical table and create an established area for medical exams, along with a private space to perform forensic exams and necropsies, inside its 20-year-old building.

"We have a lot of space that we could revitalize after closing our depository. So we want to expand this area, and make it more efficient so we can actually give the community more services for the animals that we see," says Animal Care and Control Director Amy-Jo Sites.

Currently, Animal Care and Control has one surgical table and one prep table, with no designated space medical exams or necropsies for cruelty and neglect cases in the triage area.

"Over the last 35 years, social service agencies, as well as Animal Controls, have found a direct link between human and animal violence. So, we need to conduct those investigations to stop that circle of violence," says Amy-Jo.

"With two surgery tables like what’s going to be in our remodel that would expedite the process and we would be able to get through those surgeries much quicker which will open up time for our veterinarian to get through more medical exams, administering more rabies vaccines and more time to conduct cruelty and neglect case exams,” said Animal Care and Control Operations Manager Laura Rowe.

The $298,000 project will be presented to City Council for approval on Tuesday, with a discussion likely set for Oct. 16. Animal Care and Control officials said it is prepared to fund up to half of the cost through a capital campaign.

"We are asking that we can get 6,000 people to pledge $25 dollars, and we will meet it. That's all we need," says Amy-Jo.