Fort Wayne animal shelter offering help for pet owners to correct behavior issues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control has launched additional services in its pet retention and rehoming services program to help pet owners work through behavior problems at home.

The program is part of FWACC’s overall mission to assist pet owners and help keep pets in their homes and out of the shelter. So far this year 216 animals have been surrendered to the shelter due to behavior issues in the home and lack of training help. Developing a relationship with a certified positive trainer early on can result in a safer community, better relationship with your pet and a better outcome for pets and their owners.

“We often see people make the heartbreaking decision to surrender an animal because they feel defeated trying to work through a behavior problem alone,” Director Amy-Jo Sites said. “With this program our goal is to intervene early, get the pet owner connected with a certified dog trainer, and ultimately keep the dog where it is already loved – at home.”

Dog owners can fill out a questionnaire on Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s website then they will receive a certificate for $50 towards training to be used with a certified, positive trainer in northeast Indiana. Common behaviors that trainers can help with are chewing, puppy basics, housebreaking, basic manners, jumping, excessive barking or general guidance for new pet owners.

The training certificates are currently just offered to dog owners; however, cat owners can fill out a questionnaire at fwacc.org to receive a list of helpful resources to address issues they are having at home.

The shelter’s Pet Retention program is funded by generous donations from members of our community.