Fort Wayne animal shelter no longer accepting walk-in pet surrenders, instead working with owners

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control has launched a new program designed to limit pet abandonment.

The initiative, called the Pet Assistance and Rehoming program, will focus on keeping pets with their owners. The shelter hopes to scale back the 10,000 animals it takes in each year.

“One of our main priorities is helping people hold on to their beloved pets, and this program allows us to focus on providing resources to help them do that,” Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Director Amy-Jo Sites said. “Competition is tough when our kennels are full and we need to make decisions on outcomes for these animals. By implementing this new life-saving program pet owners are giving us more time to find a positive outcome for their pet by keeping it in their homes or even rehoming it themselves.”

Here’s how the program will work:

Animal Care & Control will no longer accept walk-in owner surrenders. Instead, pet owners first work one-on-one with a staff member to address the underlying issues that are preventing them from keeping their pet, or learn how to rehome their pet without bringing it to the shelter. If pet owners ultimately decide they must surrender their animal to the shelter, they can do so by appointment only.

Shelter officials said a municipal shelter in Charlotte, North Carolina implemented a similar program, and it reported more than 800 fewer animals were surrendered to the shelter in the first year.

What’s more, the number of dumped animals and strays fell there, as well – surprisingly.

“The shelter was concerned that a shift toward scheduling surrenders could lead to more animals being dumped or brought in as strays instead of owned animals. In fact, the shelter saw fewer stray animals come through its doors and that number continues to decrease,” the shelter wrote in a news release.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control has been awarded a $5,000 matching grant from the Best Friends organization to help support the Pet Assistance and Rehoming program through the Pet Retention Fund. With the community’s support we hope to raise an additional $5,000 by September 15 to help families in our community.