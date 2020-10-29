Fort Wayne animal shelter in ‘urgent need’ of cat adopters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thursday is National Cat Day, and to celebrate, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is hoping more people adopt of furry feline.

The shelter said it was in “urgent need” of adopters as its cat population has steadily increased the past few weeks. Animal Care and Control said that anyone interested in adopting was urged to visit the shelter to adopt.

As of Thursday morning, the shelter had 40 cats and kittens available for adoption, and 136 cats and kittens in their care. There are also more than 150 kittens in foster care that will soon be up for adoption.

“While our dog population has held steady during the global pandemic our cat population has not slowed down,” Director Amy-Jo Sites said. “We work to find the best positive outcome for every animal that comes through our doors and when we’re faced with lack of space that becomes a real challenge. We’re at a point where it is imperative that these lovable cats and kittens get adopted to make space for the others still coming in daily.”

To view available pets for adoption, click here.

The adoption center is open from noon until 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and noon until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Interested adopters can fill out an adoption application at fwacc.org.

Those unable to adopt can still help by donating to the shelter’s Angel Fund, which pays for medical procedures for animals to get them ready to be adopted. Click HERE to donate.