FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This week, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control shared its growth in 2022 and a goal to expand in 2023.

FWACC said in a release this year’s budget addresses the “need to increase our headcount of staff and create more functional space at the shelter in 2023.”

One highlight of 2022 was how FWACC continued to spread the word about the Angel Fund, which supports animals with advanced medical needs. A Siberian Husky, Shadow, is proof of the life-saving opportunities that come as a result of donations to the fund.

Shadow was severely malnourished when he came to the shelter at the beginning of 2022, the organization said. After months of care provided through the Angel Fund, Shadow was healthy and able to be put up for adoption in June.

Community Outreach Data and Highlights from 2022:

Animal Control Officers responded to 20,353 calls for service

Animal Control Officers responded to 2,262 calls of suspected animal cruelty and neglect

Eight offsite adoption locations for adoptable cats that allowed more space in the shelter

FWACC became Bissell Foundation Partner; participated in Empty the Shelter and 103 animals were adopted

FWACC was chosen as the FPCC FCU Strikes for Charity

FWACC became a corporate sponsor to Fido’s Forest

FWACC became an exclusive partner of Black Forest Cat Café, with nearly 200 cats adopted from the café in just six months.

671 children participated in the shelter’s humane education programs

42.35% of pet owners who made appointments to surrender their pet decided to keep their pet or rehome outside of the shelter after receiving services through FWACC’s pet retention program

Animal Care 2022 Statistics:

12,125 animals came to the shelter in 2022

1,857 animals returned to their owners

1,131 animals surrendered to the shelter by their owners

477 animals transferred to rescues/other shelters

1,192 Community Cats returned to colonies

3,099 animals adopted

1,514 animals sent to foster homes

260 active foster families

Recruited 99 new foster homes

12,439 volunteer hours

167 active volunteers

87 new volunteers

1,473 animals euthanized at owner’s request and for medical or behavioral reasons