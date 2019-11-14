Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control expands service to New Haven

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is now providing animal control services to the residents of New Haven.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control and the City of New Haven entered into an inter local agreement allowing officers to uphold New Haven’s city ordinances and respond to calls of stray dogs running loose, injured domestic animals, bite investigations, and reports of animal abuse and neglect. New Haven does not currently have an animal shelter or capability to house animals. Prior to entering a contract with Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, The City of New Haven contracted with Allen County Animal Control to pick up animals found stray and deliver them to the shelter. Now, calls regarding animals in the City of New Haven will be dispatched directly to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control officers.

“More than 300 animals originating from New Haven were brought to us by citizens, Allen County Animal Control and/or a representative for the City of New Haven last year,” Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Director Amy-Jo Sites said. “We are pleased to be able to enter into this inter local agreement with the City of New Haven. Other than barking and sanitation complaints, our officers will be providing field services to the residents of New Haven. Since October 1st, our ACO’s have responded to almost 70 calls of service.”

Previously, animal issues in the City of New Haven were handled by volunteer reserve officers, code enforcement officers, full-time patrol officers and Allen County Animal Control. The City of New Haven has agreed to pay a prorated amount for the remainder of 2019 to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control and $48,578 in 2020. The agreement is to be reviewed every two years.

“The City of New Haven is proud to be partnering with Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control to provide quality service for our residents and pets,” New Haven Chief of Police Jeff McCracken said. “This partnership will provide our city with professional services from one entity that will include; containment of aggressive or stray animals, transportation of animals to the shelter and animal neglect/abuse investigations.”

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control officers have been granted authority to enforce New Haven’s ordinances, which have been updated to reflect current laws and animal needs.

Animal Control Officers are on duty seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. to address concerns of animal welfare. Should citizens have the need to surrender their owned pet, they will be able schedule an appointment with Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control located at 3020 Hillegas Road during normal business hours at no additional charge.

SOURCE: Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control