Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control waiving adoption fees through Friday

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) announced on social media that it is waiving adoption fees through Friday for all animals.

“Our shelter is FULL and we need YOU to help us out so we’ve waived all adoption fees the rest of today and tomorrow! Help us get these pets in homes!” FWACC said on Twitter.

“All animals are spayed/ neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and AWESOME!” FWACC said on Facebook.

FWACC is open from noon to 5:30 p.m. Friday. View adoptable pets here.

