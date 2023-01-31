FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) is receiving a $2,500 donation from a foster volunteer.

FWACC is an all-access shelter. Allen County welcomes all animals into the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control facility.

The anonymous donor wants the contribution to go towards the Angel Fund and, along with the shelter, encourages the community to give back to the animals and match the donation this February to bring the total to $5,000.

The donor was saving the $2,500 when they learned that their dog needed surgery. Once they learned the surgery was no longer necessary, they responded by donating the savings to the FWACC.

The donor elaborated on the reason for choosing to give back to the shelter.

“As a foster volunteer, I want to fight back against all the evil and bad in the world. Enough of us doing a little good will add up and make a difference. We just have to do something and start somewhere.”

The donor shares their desire to help and encourages others to help by giving back or informing the community how and why the animals need medical assistance.

The FWACC hopes this donor’s story will inspire the community to give love to their animals by donating toward the Angel Fund, which helps provide crucial medical care for animals in need.

The FWACC is an open access shelter, meaning they cannot turn away any animal in Allen County for any reason.

People can donate to the Angel Fund by visiting fwacc.org and clicking on the “Donate” tab.