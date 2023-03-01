FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Registration for a program offered by Fort Wayne Animal Care is now open. Read to Animals is a partnership program between the shelter and Literacy for Companionship Inc.

Children ages 5-12 are invited to the shelter to read a book to the animals. They may bring their own book or use one of the Humane Education-approved books. FWACC’s Humane Education Department’s mission is, “to teach children empathy and kindness through animals, so the partnership is a perfect addition to our line up of existing programs.”

Children must be with a parent or guardian during the reads at the shelter. Registration is for one 30-minute session. You must register to attend. Each session is limited to 4 readers. It’s free to participate in the program.

March’s read is on the 27th. You can click here to register.