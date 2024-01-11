FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) is giving tips for pet owners and community cat lovers ahead of the cold weather.

In a press release from FWACC, they want to remind community members that a city ordinance requires pets to be brought inside or into a temperature-controlled area when temperatures drop below 10 degrees or when a wind chill warning has been issued for the area. According to the same ordinance, a pet cannot remain outside for more than 15 minutes without access to water or shelter.

Community Cat Providers are encouraged by FWACC to build shelters to keep cats safe and warm especially as temperatures continue to drop. FWACC also offers free straw, as supplies last, to give animals bedding during the cold.

It is encouraged to monitor your pets as temperatures get cold to make sure all pets are safe. The shelter also encourages community members that if you see something, say something, call (260) 427-1244 during normal business hours or (260) 449-3000 after hours and on weekends to report an animal in need.