Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control offering Pre-Black Friday adoption sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC), located at 3020 Hillegas Rd., is holding a Pre-Black Friday sale starting Nov. 19 at noon, with extended hours until 8 p.m.

Adoption fees for dogs six months and older will be just $25. Adoption fees will be waived for all cats, kittens and pocket pets. Special pricing continues Nov. 23 (noon – 5:30 p.m.) and Nov. 24 (noon – 6 p.m.). Adoptions are first come first serve, so FWACC is encouraging adopters to arrive early. The shelter will be closed Nov. 25 and 26 for Thanksgiving.

The $25 special includes:

First series distemper vaccine

Microchip

Spay or neuter surgery

Donated health exam from an area veterinarian

Heartworm tested

First dose of flea treatment

Small bag of food to get you and your pet started

$50 certificate to be used toward working with a professional dog trainer

In order to be adoption ready the shelter is asking potential forever families to do the following so that they can take their new family member home right away:

If you have pets at home FWACC will require that your dog(s) meet the potential adoption dog, so please come early so you can meet the animal and your dog can also meet their new friend!

Bring in your entire family. Children five years of age and under will be required to meet the potential adoption animal.

If you are adopting a cat or small animal, no animal-to-animal interactions will be required.

Potential adopters can save time by filling out an application online before heading to the shelter. FWACC said the application does not become valid until you arrive at the shelter.

To see a complete list of pets available for adoption and to read more about the adoption process, visit fwacc.org.