Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is running ‘very low’ on cat toys, asks for donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) saying it is running very low on cat toys and is asking for donations.

“Cat toys are essential to keeping our cats happy! We would greatly appreciate any toys you can donate,” FWACC said in a post on Facebook.

There are two ways to donate:

Purchase toys on the FWACC’s Amazon Wishlist

Donate used cat toys that “maybe you bought for your cat but they decided to play with everything except the toys.”

Toys can be delivered either by:

Shipping cat toys directly to 3020 Hillegas Road, Fort Wayne IN 46808

Dropping toys at either of the FWACC doors during business hours Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.



FWACC asks that the toys be able to be washed many times.

For more information on FWACC and to view adoptable pets, click here.