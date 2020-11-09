Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control holds pop-up vaccine clinic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control held its first pop-up vaccine clinic Saturday morning and reports administering 123 rabies vaccines during the event.

The event was held at the parking lot of McMillen Park Community Center and gave the public the opportunity to get their pets protected. It also allowed the public to be in compliance with state law which requires a rabies vaccine for all dogs, cats and ferrets three months and older, the press release said.

“We are proactively working to break down barriers to pet ownership so we can keep pets out of the shelter and in their homes,” said Community Relations and Education Specialist Holly Pasquinelli. “Not only did the owners of these 123 animals get the vaccines they need, they’re helping us with our goal to have a more humane and healthy community.”

Pet owners also received a voucher for a free microchip to be redeemed at the shelter, the option for spay/neuter assistance, flea treatment and other age appropriate vaccines if necessary.

