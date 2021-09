FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Are you looking to add to your family? Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) is holding an adoption sale on Friday.

During the sale, cats, kittens and pocket pet fees are waived. Dogs over six months of age are $50.

If you’re looking for a new dog, FWACC is asking that you bring any dogs you already have in your home with you.

Animal Care and Control is open noon to 5:30 p.m. To contact the adoption office, call 260-427-5502.

To view adoptable animals, click here.