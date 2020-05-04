Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control expands pet adoption opportunities

Fort Wayne Animal Care’s Adoption Center will begin expanding adoption opportunities while still practicing social distancing and best practices to keep staff and the public safe.

Beginning May 5, the adoption center will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesdays noon to 6 p.m. while remaining closed on Saturdays.

Access to the building will still be restricted to serious adopters only. Adopters will still be encouraged to fill out adoption profiles online and will be asked to wait in their cars until a staff member calls them. Potential adopters can watch a video explaining the adapted process and see animals available for adoption at fwacc.org.

The business office (owner surrenders, stray animals, animal-related emergencies, picking up lost pets) will be open with limited access 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday. The public will fill out all necessary paperwork outside of the building and will be asked to wait in their cars until a staff member calls and is able to assist them. Residents needing assistance from Animal Control Officers can contact our office at 427-1244 option 1 or 449-3000 on weekends and after hours.