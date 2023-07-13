FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thursday morning Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, Petco staff, and city officials came together to celebrate the retrieval of a $50,000 grant from Petco Love to Animal Care and Control.

Tom Didier, a co-chair for the Council’s City Utilities Committee, was in attendance and adopted a dog himself.

“We lost our dog that we had for 16 and a half years three years ago and my heart went out to this puppy. His name is Mowgli and I’m excited to be able to be a pet owner again,” Didier said. “The process is pretty simple on the adoption you pay a fee, they actually neuter, microchip and they tag the dog, all you have to do is buy the essential needs.”

Petco Love is a national nonprofit whose goal is to find a way to harness the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier according to the nonprofit’s mission.

“This time of year is our busiest, and being able to add a contracted vet technician will be a significant help to our medical team. Because of Petco Love’s investment, we will be able to do so, and we will be able to continue to give each animal in our shelter the proper care they need. Petco Love’s support means so much to our organization, community, and animals,” said Amy-Jo Sites, director of Animal Care and Control.

To find out more about Animal Care and Control and find adoptable animals, head to the website.