Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control asking for people to foster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s kitten season at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and they are asking for the public’s help.

So far this year, the shelter said it has seen more than 400 cats and kittens that have gone through the foster program. That is a hundred more than they had this time last year.

On Monday, the group took to Facebook to ask the community for help and for people to become fosters. The foster program allows residents to take animals home with them for a short period of time.

“One of the most important things we want to stress make sure you spaying and neutering your animals,” said Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Social Media and Marketing manager Holly Eggelston. “It’s just overwhelming how many kittens we are having. So, make sure that you are spaying and neutering. If you see that there is a mama cat that is an outdoor cat in your neighborhood give us a call we can help get it spayed and neutered so it’s not just having more and more kittens every year.”

If you can’t foster a kitten(s), you can still help by donating supplies and/or money to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

If you would like to adopt you can fill out an application here.