Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control adoption event Friday; fees waived for cats and kittens

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control logo.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is holding an adoption event Friday in hopes of clearing space in the shelter after an influx of more than 2,000 animals since June 1.

Following the busiest season of the year, the adoption center hours will be extended to 8 p.m. with adoption fees waived for all cats and kittens during the August 13 event. The adoption fee for dogs 6 months and older will be $50.

Anyone interested in adopting a dog must bring all dogs living in their home for an interaction.

There are currently more than 100 adult cats and more than 200 kittens at the shelter and in foster homes. As an open access shelter, FWACC does not turn away animals for any reason even if there is not space.

“We are hopeful this adoption event will help free up valuable kennel space so we can continue to provide the best possible outcomes for all the animals we serve,” FWACC said in an email.

Interested adopters can view available animals and fill out an adoption application at the shelter or online. All adoptions at the shelter are first-come, first-serve.