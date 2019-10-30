Fort Wayne among the ‘happiest’ U.S. cities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne is one of the happiest cities in America, a recent study has found.

SeniorLiving.com, a website for senior care options, ranked Fort Wayne No. 3 in its list of 20 Happiest U.S. Cities. The Summit City came in just behind Provo, Utah, at No. 1 and Manchester, New Hampshire at No. 2.

Fort Wayne was the only Indiana city to make the list.

Cities were analyzed based on a number of factors including suicide rates (Fort Wayne 11.1), unemployment rate (Fort Wayne 3.4 percent), and average crime rate per 100,000 people (Fort Wayne 136.8). Among Fort Wayne’s statistics: a median household income of $51,642, a life expectancy of 79.4 years, and an average commute length of 21.5 minutes.

To determine the rankings, SeniorLiving.com said it calculated a percentage over or under the overall national rate for each category and then averaged each city’s over/under percentage to calculate that city’s overall average percentage.

Fort Wayne scored at 84.19 percent.

“We wanted to understand how different cities across the United States rate when it comes to residents’ potential for happiness, so we looked at hundreds of cities across an array of economic, health, social and other metrics to see how much better (or worse) they have it than the average American,” SeniorLiving.org wrote. “What we found was that there were nearly two dozen cities that tend to have happiness metrics that are far better than what the average American experiences. From higher wages to longer lifespans to shorter commutes, we think the people in these cities should be among the very happiest Americans.”