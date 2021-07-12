Fort Wayne, Allen County to unveil draft vision of comprehensive plan at open house

The seal of the City of Fort Wayne is displayed on a podium at the Grand Wayne Center ahead of the annual State of the City Address. A Fort Wayne flag is posted behind the podium.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) City and Allen County Leaders are calling on the public’s input after the first draft of the All In Allen Comprehensive Plan is unveiled. It will be a blueprint to guide land use, housing, transportation, parks, and more for Fort Wayne and Allen County—including Grabill, Huntertown, Monroeville, Woodburn, and unincorporated areas in the County.

Officials will break down the drafts topic area goals and strategies derived from extensive community and focus group input over the past year. The plan will be used by area leaders to make decisions and policies that will shape the community for years to come.

While the plan is still being worked on, the public is invited to give their input after the presentation wraps up. The event will be held from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in the Calhoun Ballroom of the Grand Wayne Center in downtown Fort Wayne. The short presentation will take place at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.