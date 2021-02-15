Fort Wayne, Allen County plow crews set to clear roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Road crews will be out in force Monday into Tuesday as a winter storm with the potential for nearly a foot of snow moves through the area.

The WANE 15 Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team is tracking a winter storm that could drop an additional 5-8 inches of snow on the area Monday night into Tuesday. Winds up to 35 mph could lead to drifting snow on top of it.

City of Fort Wayne Street Department plows will be on city roads “around the clock” to clear main thoroughfares. The city has 1,200 miles of streets and roads to clear, and has divided the job into 18 snow routes (SEE: Fort Wayne snow plow routes).

The street department encouraged motorists to stay off the roads “unless absolutely necessary.”

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry earlier Monday encouraged employers to let their employees work from home on Tuesday if possible.

The Allen County Highway Department said plows will be out until “early evening,” then restart at 5 a.m. Tuesday and work throughout the day “to make roadways passable.” Once the main county roads – including primary, secondary and gravel roads – are cleared, crews will move to neighborhoods.

A very important reminder as our crews will be out working to make roads safe for travel. #DontCrowdThePlow #INDOTWinterOps #YellowTrucks pic.twitter.com/iEoIOjb1qm — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) February 15, 2021

Both the Fort Wayne Street Department and the Allen County Highway Department said blowing and drifting snow will be a concern.

