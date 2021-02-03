Fort Wayne, Allen County council members say hiking Food and Beverage Tax would be harmful

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne and Allen County elected officials met Wednesday to make a stand against Mayor Tom Henry’s effort to increase the local Food and Beverage tax.

Fort Wayne City Council members, Allen County Council members, restaurant owners and operators, and other community elected officials gathered at the Hall’s Gas House downtown. They announced a joint resolution designed to advise the State Legislature that raising the tax would be “premature.”

Last week, Henry announced plans to obtain local control of the Food and Beverage tax and increase it by a penny on the dollar. The revenue raised from the additional 1% tax would “help provide the City of Fort Wayne with additional options for revenue streams for future development projects.”

On Wednesday, though, officials said the Henry administration does not have the support of the local fiscal body required to pass the effort. It would be too hurtful to the restaurant industry already damaged by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they said.

“Our local restaurants have been one of the most damaged segments of our economy and we cannot take any actions to further hurt them, their employees and the families they support,” said Allen County Council President Kyle Kerley.

Should the resolution pass, it will be the first significant joint resolution by the Fort Wayne City Council and County Council in the last decade. The resolution, sponsored at City Council by Councilmen Arp, Didier, Ensley, Freistroffer, and Jehl, will be formally discussed by each body at an upcoming meeting.