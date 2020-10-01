Fort Wayne, Allen County champion inclusion in the workforce

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It was 75 years ago when “National Disability Employment Awareness Month” was established.

In honor of that achievement, city of Fort Wayne and Allen County officials gathered Thursday to highlight local programs available to assist jobseekers with disabilities.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 66 percent of adults with disabilities who are not working want to work.

Officials with the Fort Wayne-Allen County Disability Advisory Council said businesses benefit from inclusion. Diverse companies are proven to have less turnover, higher net income, and greater consumer loyalty.

“Research shows college students and individuals with disabilities often times have the same qualifications and skills as their able-bodied peers, but don’t have access to employment opportunities or interviews because of stereotypes,” said Luke Labas, advocacy coordinator at The League.

The annual awareness event takes place each October. This year’s theme is Increasing Access and Opportunity.