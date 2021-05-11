Fort Wayne airport reunites lost stuffed animal with girl, 4

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stuffed zebra left behind at Fort Wayne International Airport last month has been reunited with his owner.

Nova, 4, went on a 3-week vacation to California with her family, but a key member got lost in the shuffle at the airport – her constant companion Zebra the stuffed zebra.

Nova, 4, is shown with her stuffed animal friend Zebra at the Fort Wayne International Airport on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

As the airport worked to return to the stuffed animal, the airport took Zebra on all kinds of adventures, including throughout the airport and even a few flights. Zebra also went on some field trips – including visits to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo and WANE 15.

The adventures were shared to social media.

“I thought he was long gone,” said Katie Cave, Nova’s mother. “I was completely shocked to see it. My aunt had posted it on Facebook and yeah, I couldn’t believe it. I was like ‘I know that stuffed animal!’ It has been a great experience.”

Home from California, Nova and Zebra are now together again. Nova said she got Zebra as a birthday gift when she turned 2, and he travels with her to school for naptime and goes to bed with her.

“As you can tell, he’s very well loved,” her mother said.