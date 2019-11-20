Fort Wayne airport begins non-stop service to Sarasota

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne International Airport will begin seasonal non-stop flights to Sarasota, Florida.

Beginning Sunday, Allegiant will offer non-stop flights between FWA and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport twice a week – Thursdays and Sundays. The service will run through Sunday, April 12, 2020.

“We are thrilled to welcome another non-stop flight from FWA with Allegiant,” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports, “Sarasota will be another great Florida option for residents of the Northeast Indiana region as we enter into the winter season.”