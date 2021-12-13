Fort Wayne Air Show returns in 2022 to celebrate those who fought for freedom

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will perform at the Fort Wayne Air Show in 2022.

The Summit City last held this event in 2019 and it pulled in around 80-thousand people. Col. Michael Stohler, the Commander of the 122nd Fighter Wing, told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that Fort Wayne rolled out the red carpet last time and was designated as the number one military air show in the nation.

Col. Stohler described the air show as the perfect place to watch the airplanes “fly against the blue skies.” He was most excited to show off the 122nd Fighter Wing, all of the military aircraft, and give back to the community that has supported the military over the past years.

The 122nd Fighter Wing encouraged the community to come out and see the planes and speak to pilots to learn what it takes to fly and maintain the aircraft. They also urge the community to engage the airmen and learn about their stories while serving.

“I think it’s a neat thing when you have, for example, a World War II B-17 bomber on the ramp – and you have people who have been on that airplane in combat back in World War II defending our nation. You can sit down and talk to them about their experiences,” Col. Stohler said. “It’s pretty amazing to find out their age when they were in those airplanes. Sometimes they were as young as 18 or 19. I remember talking to the aircraft commander and he was 19. If you think about that in today’s youth, that’s a big feat to do.”

Michael Gouloff, the president of the Fort Wayne Air Show board, said the event is a joint venture between the public who supports the military and government.

“It’s so important to show the military in this country that we love them,” Gouloff said. “We are free because of them. If the last few years in our history hasn’t told you that you need to come to the air show.”

The 2022 Fort Wayne Air Show will be June 4-5. It will be held at the 122nd Fighter Wing at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard base and free to the public.