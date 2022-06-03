FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Organizers of the Fort Wayne Air Show are getting things in order for this weekend’s aerial displays and other events at the Air National Guard Base adjacent to Fort Wayne International Airport.

The highlight of the show will be performances both Saturday and Sunday by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. The U.S. Navy Super Hornet “Rhino” Demo Team will also perform as will Fort Wayne’s own 122nd Air Guard Blacksnakes Combat Search & Rescue Team.

Spectators will also be treated to flights by the following aircraft:

F4U Corsair

B-25 Mitchell “Show Me”

P-51 “Swamp Fox”

F-100 Super Sabre

Several stunt planes and skywriting planes will also have performances.

Schedule for Saturday, June 4 & Sunday, June 5

9:00 AM: Parking begins and gates open

11:00 AM: Flying begins

4:00 PM: Flying ends

5:00 PM: Gates close

Admission is free, however there are a limited number of premium seats available for purchase while supply lasts. Details can be found here.

Parking will be located adjacent to the airport.