2019 Fort Wayne Air Show takes off

The US Air Force Thunderbirds are in town. The Special Command Para-Commandos are in town. Preparations are finished, and the 2019 Fort Wayne Air Show is underway.

The two-day event features both civilian and military pilots flying stunts at the 122nd Air National Guard Base. It also has aircraft on the ground that people can checkout as well as a Science technology engineering and mathematics, or STEM, exhibit. The STEM exhibit has virtual reality kits people can try out, and a robotics stand which features R2-D2 and BB-8 from a galaxy far, far away.

“STEM City is a portion of the Fort Wayne Air Show that we added to include science, technology, engineering and mathematics to give a portion of what we’re doing Air Force-wide and then military-wide to raise awareness about STEM,” said event staffer Heather Dye.

Brigadier General Pat Renwick, the Chief of Staff of the Indiana Air National Guard, said he is thrilled with the turnout of the show.

“One word: Awesome. Two words: Incredibly awesome,” Renwick said. “This air show is like none I’ve ever seen before. The weather is very cooperative, a nice overcast day. The sun’s not shining bright on everyone. The acts are amazing. I’m like a little kid out here.”

The crowd size left at least one veteran in amazement.

“It makes me feel even more proud of my service and of our great country,” said Jeff DeLeon, a US Army veteran. “It’s great to see all these people out here supporting our military.”

The show continues Sunday. For tips to know for the best Air Show experience, click here. Air Show organizer Michael Gouloff said even though there is a chance of rain on Sunday, the Thunderbirds told him rain or shine, “we will put on a show.”