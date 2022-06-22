FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base will be receiving new aircrafts, according to a press release from Representative Jim Banks.

The 21 A-10 aircraft’s are being retired and replaced by F-16 aircrafts.

“As the only Member of Congress from Indiana on the Armed Services Committee in the House or the Senate, facilitating the transition from A-10s to F-16s at the 122nd Fighter Wing has been one of my top priorities since I first arrived to Capitol Hill.” said Rep. Banks.

“This is great news for Fort Wayne and provides certainty that the 122nd Fighter Wing will remain operational for a long time to come. Additionally, with our allies in Slovakia set to receive a fleet of F-16s in 2024, this transition will continue to strengthen the Indiana–Slovakia National Guard Partnership. I want to thank Republican Ranking Member Mike Rogers for working with me to secure this important amendment.”