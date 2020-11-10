Fort Wayne adds two dates to leaf collection schedule

FORT WAYNE – Due to the volume of leaves that have fallen earlier this year, the Fort Wayne Street Department has added two extra days to its schedule this week. Crews will now collect leaves on Veterans Day, November 11 and Saturday, November 14.

Leaf collection schedule updates are provided daily before 3:00 p.m. at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves. The daily updates include what neighborhoods the crews will be working in the following day. A collection map and guidelines for the process are also located on the web page. Additionally, residents have the option to call 260-427-2603 to hear recorded daily updates.

The 2020 Fort Wayne Leaf Pick-Up Schedule

November 2 – 6, North

November 9 -13, Central

November 16 – 20, South

November 30 – December 4, North

December 7 – 11, Central

December 14 -18, South

Residents are asked to rake leaves to the curb or park strip in front of their home, but not in the street . Leaves should be in the pick-up area by Monday at 7:00 a.m. on the collection week.

Collection Guidelines

Rake leaves to the park strip by 7:00 a.m. on the first day of the week when crews will be in your area.

Don’t put leaves in your trash or recycling cart.

Don’t burn leaves. It’s a violation of the City Code and can result in a fine.

Don’t place leaves in the street.

Don’t place leaves in or over storm drains.

Parents should remind children not to play in leaf piles near the street for safety and to assist motorists.