FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne implemented a new traffic signal at the intersection of Coldwater and Oakbrook Parkway Monday.

The new traffic signal will help facilitate traffic in the newly constructed intersection, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

The signal will only be flashing Monday and Tuesday, but will be fully activated Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to the department.

The light is part of a project that reworked the intersection of Coldwater and Ludwig roads.