Fort Wayne adds 4 new Blue Star Banners to honor actively deployed residents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne announced it installed four new Blue Star Banners Thursday to honor and recognize residents and city government employees who are actively deployed.

The following individuals are being honored and recognized with the newly installed banners:

Staff Sergeant Daniel Belcher, U.S. Air Force

Petty Officer Nicholas Phillip Sims, U.S. Navy

Lance Corporal Selvin Castro, U.S. Marine Corps

Private 1st Class Lance Corporal Tomas Vasquez, U.S. Marine Corps

The following banners were installed previously and honor those who are still actively deployed:

Staff Sergeant Charles Davis, U.S. Air Force

AM2 Charles Poling, U.S. Navy

Petty Officer, 2nd Class Liam Fazio, U.S. Navy

Airman 1st Class Eric Stucky, U.S. Air Force

Air National Guard 122nd Fighter Wing

The banners are displayed on light poles going east along West Jefferson Boulevard to Swinney Park.

“The Blue Star Banner initiative started in May 2014 under the leadership of Mayor Tom Henry and has recognized more than 100 City of Fort Wayne residents and City government employees who have been actively deployed,” the city said.

Family and friends of deployed military personnel are encouraged to complete an application at www.cityoffortwayne.org/bluestarbanner.