FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has teamed up with Fort Wayne Pickleball Inc. to add 30 new pickleball courts to the city’s community parks.

A ceremony was held Tuesday morning at Hamilton Park.

Pickleball is an up-and-coming sport that combines tennis, badminton, and ping pong.

The $180,000 project resurfaced and converted courts around the city of Fort Wayne, including at Foster, Lakeside, Hamilton and Kettler parks. The tennis courts at Tillman Park were also restriped to to accommodate pickleball.

The parks have added new lighting at Foster Park, as well as new fencing at Hamilton Park. New lighting will be installed at Lakeside Park in 2023. With these 30 new courts, there are now a total of 36 outdoor courts and six indoor courts at eight parks throughout the city.

“By making more room in our parks for pickleball, we are responding to increasing local interest and preparing for the nearly 40 percent increase this sport has gained across the country in the last two years.” Steve McDaniel, director of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation

The courts will be free to use for the community during park hours.