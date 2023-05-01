FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne ad agency has bought a digital marketing firm based in northeast Indiana.

Ad Lab Advertising’s purchase of SociallySeasoned is official as of May 1, 2023.

“It was really important to me that the buyer of my business have similar goals and values. Those, along with historically excellent work and customer service, had to align. We feel that with Ad Lab Advertising, they do, perfectly. While this moment is bittersweet, I am so thrilled to see how Jeff will maintain and grow his social media and digital division at Ad Lab and I am similarly excited to pursue what’s next for my career,” said Sarah Foxworthy, SociallySeasoned CEO and founder.

SociallySeasoned, a northeast Indiana based digital marketing agency, was founded by Foxworthy in 2013. Ad Lab Advertising was founded in 1976, and Jeff Heiniger joined as President/Owner in 2015. Heiniger became sole proprietor in 2018.

“Social Media Management is an arena that Ad Lab has wanted to have a greater presence in, and assuming the management of SociallySeasoned is a perfect fit,” Heiniger stated. “Sarah has done a tremendous job of building this company over the last decade, earning a tremendous reputation in the market. Ad Lab fully embraces the challenge of continuing to offer excellent customer service and expertise to the SociallySeasoned clients, and wish Sarah the best in her next endeavor.”