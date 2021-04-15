Fort Wayne ‘actively working’ with Red River amid trash collection ‘challenges’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s trash and recycling contractor is facing some “challenges,” it seems.

Several viewers told WANE 15 that Red River missed collections this week. We went looking for answers.

The city’s Solid Waste manager, Matt Gratz, told WANE 15 that there have been “some challenges in recent days with garbage and recycling collection,” and the city was “actively working” with Red River to address the issues.

Gratz said Red River was struggling through a shortage of drivers and mechanical issues with its trucks.

When Red River took over the city’s trash and recycling contract in January 2018, it averaged just under 3,000 complaints about missed collections per month for the first six months. In the first month alone, Red River caught 5,122 complaints.

It has recovered, though, averaging just over 100 complaints about missed pickups per month in 2020.

Gratz said the city has enjoyed “a very strong year of garbage and recycling collection without many problems.”

“Up until recently,” he added.

You can report missed collections by calling 3-1-1.