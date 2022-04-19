FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Fort Wayne might get a replacement for Red River just yet.

At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, the Board of Public Works accepted the bid of GFL Environmental USA to be the next provider of residential garbage and recycling collection services for Fort Wayne.

The next step for GFL would be to sign a formal contract with the city.

The service is expected to start by July 1st. However, the bid still needs approval from City Council.

GFL is expected to be at the next City Council meeting on April 26.