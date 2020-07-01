Fort Wayne’s 4th of July fireworks show postponed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The City of Fort Wayne announced Wednesday afternoon that the 4th of July fireworks display scheduled for 10 p.m. that day has been postponed.

The news came shortly after Governor Eric Holcomb announced Indiana would not move forward to Stage 5 of the Back on Track Indiana plan and instead would move to Stage 4.5.

In a news release, the city said two factors led to the decision:

Local leaders have been made aware of other gatherings and possible demonstrations scheduled for Saturday in some of the areas where many visitors gather to watch the fireworks display, and

leaders also have concerns about continued local COVID-19 cases and the challenges of proper social distancing at the event.

“For the overall safety of the public, the decision was made to postpone the fireworks show,” the city said.

The city said it hopes to reschedule the event for “later this year.”

