Fort Wayne 11-year-old’s lemonade stand raises thousands to support Black Lives Matter cause

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — What do you do when life hands you lemons? Eleven-year-old Miles Clark started a lemonade stand and bake sale to raise money to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

“At first I was thinking what if I did a lemonade stand to make money for myself but then I thought with all of this stuff going on why not do it for Black Lives Matter and give it to them,” said Clark.

After seeing Miles’ first lemonade stand in the 1700 block of Pemberton Drive, his friends were inspired to contribute, too. That’s when the kids ranging from ages six to 15 came up with a plan to have an even bigger sale the following week.

The third lemonade stand and bake sale led by Miles Clark to raise money for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I’ve got this picture of them meeting around my dining room table and they were having a very serious conversation,” said Miles’ father, Adam Clark. “They’re handing out assignments like ‘you bring these cookies, I’ll make the signs.'”

What started as a small, impromptu lemonade stand has turned into a citywide network of kids across Fort Wayne, along with the advocacy of Miles’ neighbor, selling lemonade and baked goods to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Monday was the third sale Miles Clark led, and it raised $3,000. Miles said they’ve secured a matching grant that will double that amount for a donation of $6,000.

All of the money raised from the lemonade stand and bake sale will go to the Family and Friends Fund, which is a donor-advised fund that’s investing in BIPOC-led businesses and nonprofits in southeast Fort Wayne.

Adam Clark said its not out of the ordinary for Miles to take an interest in issues that black people face, as the family adopted a son from the Democratic Republic of Congo eight years ago. He said his family has had many conversations about what it means to “opt in” to social justice issues.

Adam Clark said he believes that children are the future of the country.

“Sometimes as adults we can get really lost in the details of how big the situation facing us might feel,” he said. “It’s been really sobering for me to see these kids say ‘we can just make lemonade’ and to see how that impact has multiplied now for thousands of dollars raised across the city, it’s incredible.”

Anyone who was unable to attend the lemonade or bake sale and wishes to donate can do so at www.familyandfriendsfund.org.

Follow Natalie Clydesdale on Twitter at @NatalieC_TV.