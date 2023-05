FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Grab your bikes and get ready to hit the streets. Next weekend is the Fort 4 Fitness Spring Cycle. Satin Lemon joined WANE 15 Saturday morning to talk about Spring Cycle.

Fort 4 Fitness Spring Cycle is on Saturday, June 3. Rides start at Promenade Park and begin at 8:30 a.m. Available distances include anywhere from 64 miles to 8 miles. Registration closes online on May 31.