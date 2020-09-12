Fort 4 Fitness creates new virtual event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort 4 Fitness is going virtual this year, and they’re creating a new event.
They’ll offer the 30 day yoga challenge through the month of October.
It costs $25 to participate. Fort 4 Fitness and provides videos one 45-minute video every day during the challenge. The videos come from a variety of yoga studios in the Fort Wayne area.
Studios include:
- Pranayoga
- Pure Movement (Pilates Studio)
- Jorgenson Family YMCA
- Studio Seva
- Simply Yoga
- Baptiste Power Yoga
- Fusion Yoga
- Yoga Six
Upon completion, participants receive a tank top and yoga block.
Registration is open through Oct. 4.