Fort 4 Fitness creates new virtual event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Tincaps were not able to have their season this year because of COVID-19 but they could not let a summer go by without any baseball at Parkview Field.

They hosted a showing of the 1992 comedy movie "A League of Our Own", a fictional depiction of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL). Around 700 people showed up to watch the film. They had hoped to have the remaining players from Fort Wayne's AAGPBL team, the Daisies but could not because of the pandemic.