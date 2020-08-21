Former WMEE radio host to join MAJIC 95.1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Popular Fort Wayne area radio host Andy Beckman will join WAJI Majic 95.1 as its morning show host.

Andy Beckman via Facebook

Beckman, who was the longtime host of WMEE’s morning radio show, will host weekday mornings beginning Sept. 8, the station announced.

In June, WMEE’s parent company announced it was “going in a new direction” with its morning show, after co-host Nichole Roberts decided to leave the show to stay home with her children full-time. Beckman hosted the show for 9 years.

Now, he’ll move back to the station he started his career at.

“I feel like I’m coming back home,” said Beckman. “MAJIC 95.1 is where I started in the radio business, and I’m very excited to be back!”

Lee Tobin, General Manager of WAJI, said Beckman was “great” choice.

“I’ve known Andy personally for almost 20 years, and he is a great person, great family man, and an incredibly funny guy,” said Tobin. “We are very happy to have him back on the MAJIC 95.1 team!”