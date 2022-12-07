FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A former Wayne Township Trustee who served four terms in the Allen County position has passed away.

Current Wayne Township Trustee Austin R. Knox announced the death of Richard A. Stevenson Sr. early Wednesday afternoon. He was 76-years-old.

Stevenson held the post from 2007 to 2019. He announced his retirement on December 6, 2019.

According to Knox, Stevenson was a tireless champion of the people of Wayne Township, innovating many programs and events that benefited the entire community.

Services will be announced as information becomes available. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Richard A. Stevenson, Sr. Scholarship fund will be welcome.