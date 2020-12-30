Former WANE 15 reporter joins Fort Wayne’s Community Development arm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Former WANE 15 reporter Angelica Robinson has been hired by the city of Fort Wayne to represent its Community Development division.

The city announced Wednesday that Robinson will serve as public information officer for the Community Development Division. She will use her married name, Angelica Pickens.

Pickens joins Community Development after 5 years at WANE 15, where she served as lead investigative reporter, fill-in anchor, and multimedia journalist. She also serves as an an adjunct professor of communication at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne.

Pickens replaces Mary Tyndall, who recently accepted a position in the private sector after 13 years with the city.

“We’re excited to have Angelica as part of our leadership team in Community Development,” said Nancy Townsend, director of the City of Fort Wayne Community Development Division. “Her professional experiences and expertise will assist us in our continued efforts to provide the public and media with important and timely information using several different platforms to help meet the needs of the community.

“Angelica’s professionalism, commitment to community engagement, and educational background are unique attributes that make her a great fit for our organization. She’s a well-respected resident of our City and we’re fortunate to have her skill sets to help guide internal and external outreach.”

WANE 15 offers a big ‘congratulations‘ to Angelica!