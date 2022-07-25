HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — During his time in Huntington, Dan Quayle served in a number of roles: Congressman, Senator and Vice President.

Monday, he became a tour guide.

“This is where it all started,” he said as he opened the door to Nick’s Kitchen for his son Benjamin’s family.

Quayle recalled standing on a chair at Nick’s in 1976 to announce his first run for Congress.

“I was 29 years old. I think half the room laughed.”

He won that race, upsetting long time incumbent Democrat J. Edward Roush.

Four years later, he knocked off legendary Indiana Senator Birch Bayh.

In 1988, few pundits thought he would be named as George H. W. Bush’s running mate. He was and they won.

All those races were launched with a trip to Nick’s.

Quayle quickly shot down any thought his return meant another race.

“No, I think that time has passed me up.”

Quayle briefly flirted with a presidential run in 2000 but dropped those plans when George W. Bush entered the race.

“He basically took his dad’s Rolodex, which was my Rolodex, and it was very tough going.”

Quayle was asked if the Republican Party had shifted right since his time in office.

“Donald Trump has had a real impact on the party,” Quayle explained. “And we’ll move beyond Trump sooner rather than later and then we’ll see what shakes out. I would probably be categorized now as an ‘establishment’ Republican. I know that’s probably a dirty word these days but I was a very conservative public servant, coming from the [then] fourth district of Indiana. And I would say that I’d still be in the conservative wing, but I don’t really know.”

During a round of obligatory breaded pork tenderloins, Quayle posed for pictures with some surprised longtime supporters and picked out Nick’s tee-shirts with the three granddaughters, although the youngest seemed more interested in dessert.

He then took the family on the three-block walk to the Quayle Vice Presidential Learning Center for a private tour, which he was glad to lead.

“It’s for the first time for them,” he said of his granddaughters and daughter-in-law. “They have not been to Huntington. The 10-year-old and the eight-year-old probably will remember this. The four-year-old, maybe a little less but it’s good to have them here.”

Quayle, 75, lives in Arizona with his wife, Marilyn.