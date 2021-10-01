Former VP Pence to attend ‘Trail to Zero’ horse ride through Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit Fort Wayne during an upcoming “Trail to Zero” horse ride that raises awareness for veterans going through physical and mental health challenges after their service.

The Trail to Zero ride is one of many held throughout the country and is coordinated by BraveHearts, who offers equine-assisted therapy to veterans. The 20-mile ride is meant to commemorate the 20 veterans who lose their mental health battle to suicide each day in the U.S.

The Fort Wayne ride will occur on Saturday, Oct. 9, with more than 20 riders expected to participate. Riders from the Three Rivers Horse Trail Group will also join BraveHearts. Riders will go through various Fort Wayne landmarks, including Parkview Field and the Veteran’s National Memorial and Museum.

For more information on the Trail to Zero program and BraveHearts, click here.