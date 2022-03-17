FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Spring is here and that means the boys and girls of summer are getting ready to play….baseball.

Henry “Manny” Lopez knows the game well. He came to Fort Wayne from the Dominican Republic to play for the Wizards – now the Fort Wayne Tincaps – and went on to play in the minor leagues for the Minnesota Twins.

Thursday night, he got approval from the Fort Wayne Zoning Board of Appeals to open The Diamond Baseball and Softball Academy at Riviera Plaza in the 3200 block of St. Joe Center Road.

The academy has been in business since 2010, but now there’s a brick and mortar facility to go along with the training that includes “the fundamentals of life,” he said.

He expects the academy to open by spring break.

Lopez has been working with local youth and spreading the fun of baseball since 2003, he added.

“We’ve been in business since 2010 as an academy. Javier (DeJesus) and I have been together doing this since 2001, so there is a lot of need for it.. The unique part of our business is that all the people who work under us have either played or coached at the professional level.”

They’ve coached players who’ve gone on to play at the collegiate level and coach here at the high school level, Lopez said. A couple of their players play in the major leagues, Lopez said.

He’ll be investing $100,000 in to the 12,800 square foot facility across from Piere’s, sharing the strip with a Dollar General store and the Corner Pocket.

Zoning board member Connie Haas-Zuber called the baseball academy “a creative use for an old shopping center.” The application approved was for a special use – a recreational facility to include a fitness center, strength and conditioning, personal trainers and yoga for baseball and softball and turf space rental.