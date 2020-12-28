Former teacher sentenced for sexual misconduct with a minor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A former Fort Wayne teacher who police say fondled and molested a student has been sentenced.

Eric M. Gerdes, 39, was sentenced to six years, four behind bars and two on probation, for one count of sexual misconduct with a minor.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen County, Gerdes was a teacher at Imagine Master Academy from 2011 to 2013. Over that time, Gerdes allegedly had sexual contact with a 6th-grade student in Gerdes’ classroom, the affidavit detailed.

The school closed in 2013. Most recently Gerdes was working for the Huntington County Community School Corporation, at Crestview Middle School in Huntington.

Gerdes was facing two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, one count of child molesting, one count of vicarious sexual gratification and one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

As part of a plea agreement, the other four charges were dropped.