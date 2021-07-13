Former Rescue Mission building demolished

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The old Rescue Mission building in downtown Fort Wayne is no more.

The building at 301 W. Superior St. has been demolished. As of Tuesday, the lot was clear.

The Rescue Mission had operated out of the West Superior Street building since 1964. It moved to its new location at 404 E. Washington Blvd. last year.

The city of Fort Wayne acquired the property last year for future development.

For now, city spokesman John Perlich said the property will be used for parking near the riverfront, where demand is high.